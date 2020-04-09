Stay Connected and Informed with Chamber Webinars & Virtual Events
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber has canceled all in-person events of 50 people or more for the next 8 weeks. However, we have pivoted to offering virtual community events which you can join remotely.
CALL FOR PRESENTERS!
If you are a teacher or presenter with useful practices to virtually share with our community, please fill out the presenter proposal form HERE or contact the Chamber directly with any questions.
NOTE: You do NOT need to be a Chamber member to present.
